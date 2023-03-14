(WFRV) – As a possible trade looms for Aaron Rodgers, he reportedly has given the New York Jets a ‘wishlist’ of free agents he wants them to target and acquire.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Aaron Rodgers provided the New York Jets with a wishlist of free agents he wants them to target and acquire.

The following players were listed by Russini:

WR Randall Cobb

WR Allen Lazard

TE Marcedes Lewis

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

There were reports earlier in the day, by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that the Jets were ‘actively working’ to get an agreement with Lazard. Schefter also reported that Lewis has drawn interest from the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, as well as other teams.

There were no updates to the status of a possible trade between the Jets and Packers for Rodgers. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.