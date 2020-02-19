AAUW’s monthly meeting to feature one-act play about Susan B. Anthony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The American Association of University Women – Marquette Branch (AAUW) will present a one-act play about the trail of Susan B. Anthony, “The Remarkable Susan.”

The organization will present this on Thursday, February 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Marquette Women’s Federated Clubhouse located at 104 W. Ridge Street, across the street from the Peter White Public Library.

This one-act drama shares the story of Susan B. Anthony and her fight for women’s suffrage. To honor Anthony, 200 hundred years after her birth, and 100 years after women earned the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the group decided to honor her in this way.

Ruth Ziel and Meg Goodrich spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

The show is free and open to anyone in the public to watch.