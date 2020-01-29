Absentee ballots are now available for March presidential primary election

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Wednesday that absent voter ballots are available with clerks across the state so voters can now request an absentee ballot for the presidential primary election.

Due to the constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2018, all eligible and registered voters in Michigan may request an absent voter ballot without providing a reason. They can visit their local clerk’s office for an absent voter ballot application or download one at Michigan.gov/Vote.

There is no political party registration requirement and any Michigan registered voter can participate in the presidential primary on March 10. At the polling place and on the absentee ballot application, voters will be asked to select a presidential primary ballot for either the Democratic or Republican parties that also may contain local election items. Voters who do not wish to participate in the presidential primary may request a ballot that contains only local items.

Although some of the candidates have suspended their campaigns nationally, state law required the candidate listing to be finalized in December 2019. To have their name removed from the ballot, candidates had to submit a formal request in writing to withdraw their name to the Bureau of Elections by December 13, 2019.

All voters can visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote to view the candidates and questions that will be on their ballot.