Accidental death resulting from electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department and Iron Mountain Fire Department responded to an accident on the sidewalk in the 800 Block of South Carpenter Ave. involving a male subject on an electric scooter.

The incident occurred around 9:45 P.M. on August 21. Four adults on different scooters were riding southbound on the sidewalk when the fourth scooter crashed. The 39-year-old Green Bay man was taken to Dickinson County Hospital and passed away within an hour of being there.

Although not required by the law, the occupant of the scooter was not wearing a helmet. Only those aged 19 and younger are required to wear a helmet on an electric scooter.

Integrity Care EMS also assisted on the scene in treating and transporting the victim.