Active Shooter Training for local Houghton clinic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — The City of Houghton & Michigan State Police sent officers to Aspirus Houghton Clinic.

Not for an emergency, but to practice what to do in the event of a dangerous situation.

Aspirus employees spent four hours learning and acting out an active shooter simulation.

While shooting situations in the U.P. are rare, organizers say it’s important to keep the conversation going. Officers hope that the employees have one thing on their mind during such a horrific event.

Sergeant Matt Djerf, Michigan State Police-Calumet Post said, “Awareness, first and foremost. If anyone is under the impression that something like this can’t happen here, their probably wrong. So accepting the fact that bad things could happen and having the correct mindset and preparing a little bit, not being paranoid, but preparing, again, that can make a huge difference in your reaction if a situation unfolds.”

Tune into tomorrow as Local 3’s Peter Curi gives us an extended look at today’s training and how the employees benefited from the presentation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Tucker the Therapy Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tucker the Therapy Dog"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020"

Girl donates birthday gifts to help foster children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl donates birthday gifts to help foster children"

Heikki Lunta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heikki Lunta"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020"