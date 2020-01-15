Active Shooter Training for local Houghton clinic

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — The City of Houghton & Michigan State Police sent officers to Aspirus Houghton Clinic.

Not for an emergency, but to practice what to do in the event of a dangerous situation.

Aspirus employees spent four hours learning and acting out an active shooter simulation.

While shooting situations in the U.P. are rare, organizers say it’s important to keep the conversation going. Officers hope that the employees have one thing on their mind during such a horrific event.

Sergeant Matt Djerf, Michigan State Police-Calumet Post said, “Awareness, first and foremost. If anyone is under the impression that something like this can’t happen here, their probably wrong. So accepting the fact that bad things could happen and having the correct mindset and preparing a little bit, not being paranoid, but preparing, again, that can make a huge difference in your reaction if a situation unfolds.”

