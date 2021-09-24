Actor Tom Felton collapses during 2021 Ryder Cup held in WI

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Tom Felton, who starred in Harry Potter as Draco Malfoy, collapsed during the 2021 Ryder Cup held in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Thursday.

According to Local 5 Meteorologist Jordan Lamers, who was present at Whistling Straits during the 2021 Ryder Cup, just after 1 p.m., Lamers witnessed Tom Felton collapse on the 18th hole, right after Team Europe won the Celebrity Ryder Cup.

When Felton collapsed to the ground, Lamers recalled watching the actor begin ‘shaking’. Felton’s teammates were reportedly the first ones on the scene and with the help of the crowd, began yelling for a medic.

Lamers says that after about 10 minutes Felton was helped up and taken to a cart where he was placed on a stretcher and then driven to a local hospital. Ryder Cup organizers say Felton experienced a ‘medical incident’.

No further information on Felton’s condition is known at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)