Add more green to your community with $90,000 in tree-planting grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan residents can breathe easier, with a grant opportunity that has supported community tree planting for 24 years.



Thriving trees help make a neighborhood an inviting place to live and eligible organizations such as schools, communities, tribes, and certain nonprofits can apply for up to $4,000 in matching grants for public tree-planting projects. To help plan your project, check out “The Right Tree in the Right Place,” resources from the Arbor Day Foundation.



The grant opportunity is provided by the DTE Energy Foundation through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources as well as the nonprofit Releaf Michigan. Releaf Michigan has helped plant over 30,000 trees in over 400 Michigan communities.



“These grants help communities across the state with their beautification projects and support an environmentally sustainable future for Michigan,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation.



About $90,000 is available for organizations within DTE Energy’s service territory who apply by June 15th. Awards will be announced in August and projects must be completed by May 31, 2021.