HOLMES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WFRV) – Additional skeletal remains were found in Menominee County Michigan nearly a week after a human skull was found.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, on May 16 members of the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Bay Area Mounted Search and Rescue unit discovered more skeletal remains. This comes after the recovery of a human skull last week.

The remains were reportedly found near Swanson Road #24.5 in Holmes Township. The scene was processed by the Michigan State Police.

Authorities say that the remains have been released to a funeral home in Stephenson until positive DNA identification and contact with next of kin can be made. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone who helped with the investigation.

No additional information was provided.