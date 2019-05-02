Addressing climate change

Follow @WJMN_Local3

There was an informational event in Marquette tonight about climate change.

Several Upper Peninsula organizations were on hand to discuss the impact and what can be done to stop it.

John Forslin with the Climate Reality Project says it was also a chance to educate voters about climate change so they can evaluate candidates for their stance on the topic.

He adds, “We don’t have the drama like Mozambique or in other place like Bangladesh for instance where true disasters are going on. But things are changing for us and we ignore them at our own risk.”

He adds that the rest of the world is paying for the way many Americans live and something needs to be done about it.