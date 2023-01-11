OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Several adults and one juvenile was taken into custody after police responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School in the City of Oshkosh.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 2:15 p.m., a School Resource Officer requested emergency assistance at Merrill Middle School due to a large physical altercation between several individuals.

Multiple officers with the Oshkosh Police Department responded to the location to assist.

It’s reported that earlier in the day, a physical disturbance took place between two students, and at around 2:15 p.m., family members and acquaintances of one of the students who was involved in the earlier disturbance arrived at the school.

These adult individuals forced their way into the school and started creating a disturbance. School staff and the School Resource Officer advised them that they needed to leave the school, to which they refused.

These individuals created a physical disturbance with school staff and officers. Several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody for the incident, and no weapons were involved.

Merrill Middle School went on hold for students’ safety while this incident was resolved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. No further information was provided, and Local 5 News will update this should any additional details be released.