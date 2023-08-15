MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A tradition of celebrating the top high school football players in the Upper Peninsula will continue with new leadership.

In a statement from Todd Goldbeck late Monday night, he announced that the U.P. All Star Game will not fade into memory, but be carried on by Dustin Brancheau, owner of AdvantEdge Sports Training in Marquette.

“Dustin had the best interests of U.P. Football in mind when he proposed to take the game over and ask for my help and endorsement. After these conversations, I am confident that Dustin will do a great job with the event moving forward. Please give him the same level of support that you gave me over the past 16 years. He will no doubt put his own signature on the game, so please be patient with him as he finds his way through the process. I will help him as much as he wants and needs, but there is no question that he is in charge now and will do things his own way. Change is always difficult, but it is also necessary. I feel good knowing that there will still be this opportunity for U.P. Football players in the future. Thank you again for all of your support. I look forward to seeing what Dustin has in store for the game.” Todd Goldbeck

One week ago, Goldbeck announced that the 2023 All Star Game would be the last.

AdvantEdge posted the following statement to its Facebook page.

