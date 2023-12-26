GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A data breach at a Corewell Health vendor has reportedly impacted over a million Michigan residents, according to the attorney general’s office.

This is the second time in recent months that Corewell Health patients have been notified of a data breach.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General on Tuesday announced the cybersecurity breach at HealthEC, LLC, a population health management platform that serves Corewell Health’s southeastern Michigan locations. It’s not clear when the breach happened, but notice letters were mailed out Dec. 22.

While not all patients had the same impacted data, the AG’s office says the following data could have been affected:

Name

Address

Birthday

Social Security number

Medical record number

Medical information, like diagnosis, diagnosis code, mental and physical condition, prescription information and provider’s name

Health insurance information, like beneficiary number, subscriber number, Medicaid identification number and Medicare identification number

Billing and claims information, like patient account number, identification number and treatment cost information

HealthEC will offer 12 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services, according to the attorney general’s office. Enrollment instructions will be mailed to patients who may have been impacted. You can also call 1.833.466.9216 to learn more.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says a smaller number of residents were also affected through Beaumont ACO, which has a separate contract with HealthEC. Separate notice letters are being mailed to those impacted. The affected data is the same.

Tuesday’s announcement is not the first of its kind. In November, Corewell Health announced that over a million patients had been impacted by a May data breach at Welltok, Inc., a portal used by Corewell Health and Priority Health to communicate with patients and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The AG’s office says Corewell Health reached out to the office before announcing the HealthEC breach.

To learn more about data breaches, the Michigan Department General has published an online guide. If you’d like to file a complaint with the AG’s office, you can call 877.765.8388 or use the online form.