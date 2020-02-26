AG Nessel, MDHHS warn consumers of coronavirus scams

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are warning Michigan residents of scams related to the coronavirus disease 2019.

The scams include websites selling fake products, fabricated emails, texts, and social media posts to steal money and personal information.

The emails and posts may be promoting awareness and prevention tips along with phony information about cases in residents’ neighborhoods. They may also ask for donations to victims, provide advice on unproven treatments or contain damaging attachments.

“While the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 is real, there have been no confirmed cases in Michigan,” said Nessel. “Do NOT fall for these scams. In fact, this is the perfect example of criminals preying on people’s fears. Don’t give a single piece of personal information to anyone reaching out to you regarding coronavirus.”

The Federal Trade Commission has offered the following tips to help you avoid these scammers: