Agencies investigate fire damaging two Marquette homes

News
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, March 7th around 11:45 p.m., the Marquette City Fire Department responded to 528 W Baraga for a structure with possible entrapment.

Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the building. Two people were transported to UPHS-Marquette for treatment of injuries.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 25 minutes and remained on scene for four hours.

The house sustained major damage. A neighboring house sustained minor damage due to proximity and high heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Marquette Police Department, Marquette City Fire Investigator, and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigator.

