MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The 25th Circuit Court has appointed a successor to Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese after the Governor appointed him to replace a retiring circuit court judge.

In a Tuesday release, the court announced Jenna Nelson as the county’s next prosecuting attorney. Nelson has been serving as the office’s chief assistant prosecutor since 2022, and has been working for the office since 2016. Before then, Nelson worked in private practice from 2012-2016.

On her reputation, Circuit Court Judge Andrew Griffin said, “She quickly established herself as an aggressive yet fair prosecutor, earning the respect of the judges and opposing counsel. She was entrusted with some of the most serious cases, trying several cases to juries involving sexual assaults against adults and children.”

Nelson says in the release, ““I am very honored to be entrusted with this appointment. The Prosecutor’s Office works very hard to ensure that the citizens of Marquette County have faith in our process, and I look forward to continuing that relationship with the community.”

Nelson will assume the role on Nov. 27 after Matt Wiese transitions to his judgeship at the 25th Circuit Court. She will be the first woman to serve as the county’s prosecuting attorney.