AG’s Office: Muskegon company takes money, doesn’t send masks

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is investigating a Muskegon company for reportedly taking people’s money but failing to produce the masks it promised.

The AG’s Office said in a Thursday release that it had issued investigative subpoenas as part of its investigation into EM General LLC, looking for records on business practices, sales records, customer interactions and more. Workers will also have to testify.

The state says EM General is claiming to sell in-demand N95 masks for $25 each, a much higher price than the usual $15 for 10. The company has blamed delays in getting them out on a “nationwide lockdown” for coronavirus that doesn’t actually exist. One customer said the company told her twice it was about to ship her order, but it never showed up.

The company is price-gouging, lying to customers and failing to give refunds, the AG’s Office alleges.

State officials said the Better Business Bureau has gotten 87 similar complaints from people all over the country.

In all, the AG’s Office has so far gotten more than 3,600 complaints of price-gouging related to coronavirus. If you have a complaint you can call 877.765.8388 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or file online.