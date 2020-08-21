Ahmeek Fire Department to receive funding

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — More than $173,000 will be going to the Ahmeek Fire Department to purchase new vehicles. The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters made the announcement today.

“Our firefighters in Ahmeek put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will give our first responders the equipment they need to better serve the public and do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

“As communities across our state continue working together to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19, our firefighters are navigating even greater risks to their health,” said Senator Peters. “I am pleased that this federal grant will better equip first responders in Ahmeek to do their jobs more safely and effectively during this unprecedented crisis.”

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grants.

These competitive grants help first responders purchase the equipment and obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards.