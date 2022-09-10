(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County.

Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.

The level Orange is from 101 to 150 Air Quality Index Value and is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with lung diseases.

The Air Quality Alert also effects children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors, including outdoor workers. Those who fall into the category should consider reducing prolonged or heavy out door exertion.

The Air Quality Alert will be in effect until 11:00 p.m. Friday night.