PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog and its owner needed to be rescued after falling through the ice in Oneida County.

The Pine Lake Fire/Rescue posted on its Facebook page about a recent ice rescue off Mohawk Shores. Around 3:30 p.m. on April 25, crews were sent out for a report of a dog that fell through the ice.

When the first Fire Department Officer arrived, the call was escalated because a woman was also reportedly in the water. The woman was apparently trying to rescue the dog.

Teams of firefighters went out on the ice to retrieve the woman and used the canoe that she brought out to get her back to land. Crews then pulled the dog out of the water.

An airboat was used to pick up the firefighters and the dog to bring them back to shore. The ice conditions were described as ‘very unsafe’.

The woman was sent to a local hospital and the dog was sent to a humane society for evaluation. The dog was eventually released and back home.