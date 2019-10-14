Alabama football player gets help with his tie on gameday

News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A video has gone viral in Birmingham after a school crossing guard helped him with his tie.

Friday morning 10th grader, Jalen Hall, was dressed to impress on game day but he needed help with his tie, his mother Quita Hall, said. Jalen Hall plays football at Ramsay High School. As they were dropping his sister off at JH Phillips Academy, his mother spotted the crossing guard and asked him for help with her son’s tie.

The video that Kenya Ford captured and posted to social media received many likes and shares. Many of the comments praised the crossing guard for setting a good example and sharing his simple act of kindness.

