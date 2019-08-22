All-clear given for South Manistique Lake

MACKINAC COUNTY — The all-clear has been given at South Manistique Lake after advisories were issued for the past week due to e.Coli concerns.

According to the Radio Results Network, the Luce-Mackinac-Alger-Schoolcraft District Health Department says that test results returned today show bacteria levels well within acceptable levels.

There had been “no body contact” orders at various points at the lake after a sewage discharge was detected. Those have all been lifted.

The Michigan D-N-R was at the lake today to continue an investigation into the initial discharge that promoted the concern.

The health department says that all lakes contain e.coli from wildlife, and the levels can rise after rain events, and when high winds bring bottom sediments containing bacteria to the surface.