All lanes at the US-2 Escanaba River Bridge to be open today

ESCANABA– All lanes on US-2/US-41/M-35 at the  Escanaba River Bridge will be open today as work on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) project wraps up.

The lanes are expected to reopen before 8 p.m.

The traffic signal at the US-2/US-41/M-35 intersection with Delta County Road 426 will be in full operation with green, amber and red phases.

MDOT is spending $20.5 million to replace both the US-2 bridge over the Escanaba River and the Escanaba and Lake Superior (E&LS) Railroad bridge over US-2. Remaining work, including bridge deck warning system testing and slope restoration, is expected to be completed by July 12.

Drivers should continue to exercise caution while traffic in the area returns to normal.

