GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers reportedly made a ‘significant long-term contract’ offer to Aaron Rodgers.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers made a significant long-term contract offer to Aaron Rodgers. The offer would reportedly ‘alter the quarterback market.

Back in late February, Rodgers apparently told Pat McAfee that the rumors that he wanted to be the highest-paid player by a wide margin were ‘categorically false’. The reports at the time suggested that Rodgers wanted $50 million per year.

Rodgers has gone on record to say that he would make his decision about his future sooner rather than later.

Currently, Patrick Mahomes has the highest annual average value in the NFL at $45 million.