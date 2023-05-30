MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Altitude Trampoline Park will be coming to The Westwood Mall in Marquette soon.

Altitude Trampoline Park is an indoor play space targeted to children ages 3-12. It features activities like obstacle courses, dodgeball and more all on trampolines.

Franchise owner Keven Hagans is bringing Altitude to Marquette in an effort to give local kids a safe, indoor place to exercise and have fun.

“There’s not a lot [of] indoor activities for kids 3-12, teenagers and adults…especially with eight months of winter,” said Hagans. “It’s a fun, safe place for kids to just be kids, and at the end of the day that’s the only thing that I really care about. That kids are having fun, smiling, working out, but also just enjoying things that kids like to do.”

Altitude is targeted toward children, but anyone of an age can jump.

Hagans said he plans to have Altitude open before 2024.