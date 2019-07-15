Amazing Race for Child Advocacy raises about $16,000

ESCANABA– 54 teams of two people on each team took the Amazing Race Challenge on Saturday to benefit child advocacy in Delta County.

“It went wonderful,” said Kimberlee Rudden, Race Director. “We had so many people give us such positive feedback. Everyone said they wanted to be part of it next year. We didn’t run into any issues.”

Participants had to run around Escanaba and complete challenges. Once they completed the challenge, they received a clue which took them to their next challenge.

Local 3 News Reporter, Korinne Griffith and Station Operations Manager, Tony Stagliano represented Team Local 3. One of the challenges was hosted by Local 3 where they were able to work with Local 3 Chief Meteorologist Tom Kippen.

In the end, Tony and Korinne finished in about three hours. The first place team finished in 1 hour and 52 minutes.

An official total is still being calculated as to how much money was raised, but right now, it’s about $16,000 dollars.

“So we’re hoping to expand our services and get a therapy dog for the site,” said Rudden.