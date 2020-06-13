Ambassadors wanted to advise on drinking water concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Do you have an interest in making sure the drinking water in your community is safe?

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Office of the Clean Water Public Advocate is looking for people all over Michigan to be clean water ambassadors.

These people will advise EGLE on drinking water issues.

“Engaging Michigan residents so that they can help shape state and local efforts to provide clean drinking water to all Michigan families is at the heart of our mission,” said EGLE Clean Water Public Advocate Ninah Sasy. “We are excited to launch this effort to bring new and diverse voices from the community to the table and look forward to hearing their ideas on how we can make cleaner drinking water for all Michiganders a reality.”

There’s a website. It’s Michigan.gov/CleanWater. The new site provides an overview of the public advocate’s mission and includes information for interested members of the public to volunteer as clean water ambassadors at Michigan.gov/CleanWaterAmbassadors.