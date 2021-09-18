AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Gary, IN boy

GARY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Gary, Indiana Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old boy last seen at 9:07 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, Christopher Green, Jr., is described as being black male, 4 feet tall and weighing 95 pounds. he has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and red button up shirt with black pants.

Police said Green is believed to be in extreme danger.

Two suspects are also wanted in the disappearance.

Shanae Brown and Helen Willis are wanted in connection to the disappearance of 7-year-old Christopher Green, Jr. of Gary, Indiana.

The first suspect, Shanae Brown, is a 40-year-old black female. She is described as being 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

The second suspect, Helen Willis, is a 58-year-old black female. She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.