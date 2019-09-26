American Cancer Society kicks off ‘Real Yoopers Wear Pink’ campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– With October approaching, it will be Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in the U.P., the American Cancer Society has kicked off their ‘Real Yoopers Wear Pink’ campaign.

Eight community ‘Rockstars’ from across the U.P. are participating including our very own Local 3 Sports Director, Jake Durant.

“Each person gets to decide the best ways to raise funds for themselves,” said Amy Anderson, Community Development Manager. “So each person is able to raise funds in any way that they see fit for them so we have people doing various things like people bring an item to work for $20 that person is going to wear that pink item for that day or for that week.”

Jake plans on wearing pink every day for the month of October so tune in to Local 3 News every night to make sure he sticks to it.
The minimum goal of the ‘Rockstars’ is to raise twenty-five hundred dollars.

For more information on the effort or to donate to Jake’s fund, click here.

