American Red Cross Central U.P. Chapter provides free smoke detectors

MARQUETTE– There’s an effort in the Upper Peninsula to make sure people have smoke detectors.

The American Red Cross is offering them for free through the National Home Fire Campaign. It’s part of a partnership with Kidde, the company that makes the alarms.

The Central U.P. Chapter has been doing this for five years and has given away about 2,000 smoke detectors in the U.P.

“600 people daily die in house fires in the United States because of no smoke alarms,” said Joan Zbacnik, Marquette Disaster Action Team Leader, American Red Cross. “So we’re saving lives. And we’ve put in throughout the United States, it’s probably almost close to two million smoke alarms.”

The American Red Cross Central U.P. Chapter will be at Econo Foods in Marquette from 10 a.m. until noon tomorrow giving away free smoke detectors. Each household can receive up to three of them.

If you can’t make it and need some, you can call their office at (906) 228-3659.