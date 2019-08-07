American Red Cross helps residents affected by Pine Ridge Apartment fire and looking for volunteers

MARQUETTE– It’s been one week since the Pine Ridge Apartment building caught on fire.

Since then, residents have not returned home. The American Red Cross has been helping people who are now sheltered at Lakeview Arena.

“We work hard to ensure that they’re as informed as we can make them, share with them as much as possible, so we have resident meetings periodically, we are trying to provide them some basic services so that they can still get out in the community, still have access to the things that they’re used to going to,” Sarah Hemminger, American Red Cross. “So I think that has helped. Our mission is to alleviate human suffering, so when there’s a need…when people are in trouble or they’re hurting, We’re happy to be able to step in.”

The American Red Cross says that even if residents aren’t staying at Lakeview Arena, they should still stop by to pick up items that they may need.

Volunteers are still needed to help out as well. If interested, call 211.