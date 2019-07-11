American Red Cross holds blood drive in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING — There is a critical need for blood donations in the Upper Peninsula.

In fact, the U.P. Regional Blood Center has a critical need for all blood types.

And, the American Red Cross has issued the same blood shortage emergency call for all blood types.

The non-profit agency held a community blood drive today at the Elks Lodge in Ishpeming.

The American Red Cross says the blood drives really help save lives.

Amanda Ernst, Project Manager with American Red Cross says, “I would say it’s an opportunity to save a life with something as simple as a little bit of a prick in your arm. You have the chance to save at least 3 lives with one donation.”

In order to donate blood, you must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and must be at least 16-years-old.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.