American Red Cross in critical need of type O blood

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
The Red Cross has many blood drives coming up in the U.P. as well as in Marinette County, WI.
Delta County:
Escanaba
1/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Heirman University Center, 2001 Lincoln
1/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln
2/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln
2/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln
Dickinson County:
Kingsford
2/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton
Iron County:
Iron River
2/13/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 800 Selden Rd
Marquette County:
Marquette
1/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northern Michigan University Library, 1401 Presque Isle
Menominee County:
Carney
2/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Carney Evangelical Free Church, 52 Church Street
Powers
1/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., North Central High School, W3795 US Hwy 2/41
Stephenson
2/13/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stephenson High School, W526 Division St, PO Box 529
Marinette County:
Marinette
1/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2735 Taylor
1/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2735 Taylor
1/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pine Tree Mall, 2800 Roosevelt Rd
2/6/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Univ of WI Marinette Union, 750 W Bayshore
Pembine
1/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Beecher Town Hall, W7971 County Rd Z
Peshtigo
2/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran, 331 Pine Street
Wausaukee
2/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wausaukee High School, WI Hwy 141