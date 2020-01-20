Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

American Red Cross in critical need of type O blood

News
Posted: / Updated:
Blood-donation-jpg_20151221202530-159532

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

The Red Cross has many blood drives coming up in the U.P. as well as in Marinette County, WI.

Delta County:

Escanaba

1/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Heirman University Center, 2001 Lincoln

1/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

2/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

2/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

Dickinson County:

Kingsford

2/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton

Iron County:

Iron River

2/13/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 800 Selden Rd

Marquette County:

Marquette

1/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northern Michigan University Library, 1401 Presque Isle

Menominee County:

Carney

2/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Carney Evangelical Free Church, 52 Church Street

Powers

1/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., North Central High School, W3795 US Hwy 2/41

Stephenson

2/13/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stephenson High School, W526 Division St, PO Box 529

Marinette County:

Marinette

1/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2735 Taylor

1/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2735 Taylor

1/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pine Tree Mall, 2800 Roosevelt Rd

2/6/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Univ of WI Marinette Union, 750 W Bayshore

Pembine

1/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Beecher Town Hall, W7971 County Rd Z

Peshtigo

2/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran, 331 Pine Street

Wausaukee

2/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wausaukee High School, WI Hwy 141

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

UPSET

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPSET"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

Precious Metals 1-172020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-172020"

Signs of Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Dyslexia"

Stocks 1-17-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-17-2020"