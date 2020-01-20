American Red Cross in critical need of type O blood

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

The Red Cross has many blood drives coming up in the U.P. as well as in Marinette County, WI.

Delta County:

Escanaba

1/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Heirman University Center, 2001 Lincoln

1/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

2/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

2/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

Dickinson County:

Kingsford

2/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton

Iron County:

Iron River

2/13/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 800 Selden Rd

Marquette County:

Marquette

1/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northern Michigan University Library, 1401 Presque Isle

Menominee County:

Carney

2/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Carney Evangelical Free Church, 52 Church Street

Powers

1/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., North Central High School, W3795 US Hwy 2/41

Stephenson

2/13/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stephenson High School, W526 Division St, PO Box 529

Marinette County:

Marinette

1/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2735 Taylor

1/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2735 Taylor

1/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pine Tree Mall, 2800 Roosevelt Rd

2/6/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Univ of WI Marinette Union, 750 W Bayshore

Pembine

1/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Beecher Town Hall, W7971 County Rd Z

Peshtigo

2/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran, 331 Pine Street

Wausaukee

2/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wausaukee High School, WI Hwy 141