American Red Cross looking for transitional housing for displaced Pine Ridge residents

The following is a press release from the American Red Cross:

MARQUETTE — While recovery efforts progress for displaced residents of the Pine Ridge Apartments following a devastating July 30th fire, Red Cross shelter workers continue to actively assist people impacted by the blaze to cope with the many challenges they face ahead on the road to recovery. While dozens remain temporarily housed in the Lake View Arena emergency shelter, volunteers and staff are working closely with area resource groups to help prepare all fire evacuees return home and the organization is seeking additional help from the Marquette community.

As the ongoing search for more permanent housing options continues for those currently housed in the temporary shelter, the Red Cross remains committed to assisting all those affected by the late-night fire that necessitated the evacuation of all 140 units in the nine story building, including 145 residents. Case workers and mental health professionals remain on scene and are actively assisting residents with a variety of issues.

HELP IS NEEDED TO LOCATE ADDITIONAL FIRE EVACUEES:

Although the community response to the fire has been substantial, a lot of hard work lies ahead. Because the severely damaged apartment complex remains closed, without utilities and is not yet cleared for residents to return pending necessary safety inspections from local authorities, the Red Cross is trying to identify and help anyone forced to leave their apartment because of the blaze who is not now residing at the shelter. Working with the local partners the organization seeks help from the Marquette community to get the word out about the resources that are available.

The Marquette Housing Commission is actively searching for transitional housing options for Pine Ridge residents in between the Red Cross shelter and their eventual re-entry to the apartment complex. While several units have been identified and secured in the area, the biggest barrier facing the fire evacuees is a lack of available and suitable housing in and around Marquette.

Anyone wishing to assist with the recovery efforts should contact “2-1-1” for more information on ways to become involved.

Additionally, an account has been established by the Marquette County Housing Authority at River Valley Bank in Marquette and has been accepting donations on behalf of those impacted by the fire.