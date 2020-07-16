Americans with Disabilities Act celebrates 30th anniversary, SAIL Disability Network provides resources on the topic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – July 26, 2020 is the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The act signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, prohibits discrimination for people with disabilities on things like education, housing and transportation.

Sarah Peurakoski, Executive Director at SAIL Disability Network of the Upper Peninsula spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the ADA and how they are celebrating.

SAIL was planning on doing a ‘birthday party style’ event. With the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to do a virtual series on the importance of this act on their website.

To view the videos, click here.