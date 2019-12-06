Amid scandal, UAW leaders name Rory Gamble as president

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo Rory Gamble, acting head of the United Auto Workers union answers questions in Southfield, Mich. Members of the United Auto Workers union’s executive board have voted to appoint Gamble as its new president. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union’s executive board have voted to make Acting President Rory Gamble the union’s top leader.

He will serve the remainder of former President Gary Jones’ term, which runs until June of 2022.

He was named acting president when Jones stepped down last month after being implicated in a widening embezzlement and bribery scandal at the union.

Gamble successfully led negotiations this year on a new contract with Ford Motor. Before that, he served as director of a regional office near Detroit.