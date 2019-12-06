Amid scandal, UAW leaders name Rory Gamble as president

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo Rory Gamble, acting head of the United Auto Workers union answers questions in Southfield, Mich. Members of the United Auto Workers union’s executive board have voted to appoint Gamble as its new president. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union’s executive board have voted to make Acting President Rory Gamble the union’s top leader.

He will serve the remainder of former President Gary Jones’ term, which runs until June of 2022.

He was named acting president when Jones stepped down last month after being implicated in a widening embezzlement and bribery scandal at the union.

Gamble successfully led negotiations this year on a new contract with Ford Motor. Before that, he served as director of a regional office near Detroit. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Precious Metals 12-5-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 12-5-2019"

Stocks 12-5-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 12-5-2019"

Preview for Marquette Holiday Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preview for Marquette Holiday Parade"

Festival of Trees at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Festival of Trees at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital"

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Firewood Assistance Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Firewood Assistance Program"

Peter White Public Library events - December - Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter White Public Library events - December - Part Two"