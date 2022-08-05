(WFRV/WJMN) – A multistate collaboration was established to help create a ‘scenic route’ and bring vehicle charging options along the Lake Michigan coastline for electric vehicle drivers.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan’s participation along with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to build a network of electric vehicle chargers spread across more than 1,100 miles of shoreline around Lake Michigan.

“Today, Michigan is proud to lead the Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit Tour, a partnership between fellow Midwestern states to grow our economy, create more good-paying jobs, and lead the future of mobility and electrification,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, Michigan has announced nearly 25,000 auto jobs, many building electric vehicles and batteries. We have also forged public-private partnerships to build more chargers, bring supply chain home, and make our public parks more accessible. With this announcement, we are putting the country on notice that the Midwest is the place to be for clean energy and small business growth. The circuit will allow travelers to experience Lake Michigan and visit countless communities in and around the route. I am so proud that we came together to forge this bipartisan agreement. Let’s keep Michigan—and the Midwest—moving forward.”

Gov. Tony Evers joined announced details of Wisconsin’s involvement in the ‘Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour.’

“We’re proud to support this multi-state partnership as we work to implement our first-ever Clean Energy Plan and continue our efforts to bolster Wisconsin’s tourism industry,” said Evers.

The chargers will target multiple locations and be tied with existing infrastructure networks. Some of the examples provided were:

Key coastal communities

Lighthouses

Tourism attractions State parks Hospitality locations Breweries Vineyards Restaurants Other small businesses

Large entertainment attractions in population centers along the route Green Bay Milwaukee Chicago Traverse City



Officials said that many of the network’s chargers are currently operable and the rest of the circuit is expected to be done within the coming years.

The full memorandum of understanding between the four states can be viewed here.