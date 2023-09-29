EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State junior Sean Kerrigan has quickly emerged as a go-to player for the Spartans this fall, scoring three game-winning goals in his first seven games.

But if you know Kerrigan’s backstory, his ability to quickly adapt and thrive in a new environment should come as no surprise.

Kerrigan grew up in Sligo, Ireland and developed a love of soccer at an early age. In the Irish system, a player’s options after high school are to go pro or to stop playing and go to college. College-affiliated soccer does not exist in Ireland.

Kerrigan decided instead to move to the United States to play college soccer.

“It was actually a really quick decision for me,” Kerrigan said. “Just kind of seeing a lot of my friends go into the pro set-up at home and it’s really cool to call yourself a pro, but they weren’t really playing that much and I mean, it’s a risk you know? If you’re not really playing that much and not going to school, going to college, you have nothing really to fall back on. So my idea was to go come here and play soccer and have my college and then I can really try to go pro after and fall back on the school if I need it because I’ll have a degree wrapped up. So that was my thought process behind it.”

A family friend of Kerrigan’s got him in touch with a few American schools, and Kerrigan settled on Division II Mercyhurst University, hoping to prove himself at the D-II level and one day advance to Division I.

“I didn’t have that much tape coming over so I wasn’t in contact with too many schools but he said to me that the best thing to do for me was go to D-II and prove yourself in America and then the American coaches will come looking for you and happily that’s what happened,” Kerrigan said.

Kerrigan scored 20 goals as a sophomore at Mercyhurst and earned All-American honors. After his sophomore year concluded, he entered the transfer portal and enrolled at Michigan State.

Kerrigan spoke at length with the MSU Coaches Show about growing up in Ireland, the cultural differences between Ireland and the United States, and how he’s fitting in so quickly at MSU.

You can watch the full story in the video player at the top of this article.