Angel Tree Program helping families this Holiday season

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — Holidays can be hard for those families who are less fortunate, but one community has been making sure children do not go empty handed come the holidays.

The New Beginnings Angel Mission has hosted Angel Tree for 20 years.

Parents can come in and sign up their kids to receive 3 wants and 3 needs of presents for Christmas.

Needs like snow pants or winter boots, and wants can be from anything like toys, games, and books.

The support from the community is what keeps this program going.

Lynn Lanyon, Director, New Beginnings Angel Mission said, “We’ve had a lot of people say that, the parents that do get the help, that the kids will send us pictures from Christmas morning or a couple days after Christmas with the kids and how excited they are, they will send me a thank you on Facebook. ‘Can you thank Santa Claus for me?’ It’s awesome. It’s awesome.”

The Angel Tree Program will be helping out almost 400 families this holiday season.

If you would like to drop off presents or donations, Lynn and her elves are around from 11 am until they feel like going home every day at their store in the heart of downtown Calumet.

For more information on the New Beginnings Angel Mission, click here.