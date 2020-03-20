Animal shelters reducing adoption fees as they prepare to close due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WJMN)– You might need to move fast if you’re hoping to adopt a pet.

COVID-19 could force animal shelters to close soon. Animal shelters in mid-Michigan want to reduce the number of pets in-house and move forward with safety precautions for their staff and volunteers.

The Capital Area Humane Society is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation Until March 25th. Adoption fees for pets currently in the shelter will be reduced to $25 for adult dogs and $10 dollars for adult cats. You still have to pay the regular adoption fees for puppies and kittens.

The shelter does have foster families they can call on, but they’re hoping to place the animals in permanent homes instead of fostering.

“We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments already because of what’s going on with the COVID-19 virus,” President and CEO Julia Willson says. “And so we’re trying to streamline our operations to minimize traffic in our shelter and obviously the fewer animals we have in the shelter, the better. So with this partnership with Bissell we’re trying to get animals out of shelters across the state, knowing that we may not be able to be open to the public.”

The biggest thing to know is that you have to make an appointment to adopt these animals. You can reach the shelter at (517) 626-6060 to set up your appointment.

The Eva Burell Animal Shelter in Manistique would be one to consider. They recently posted about their overwhelming number of animals being brought in.