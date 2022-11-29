LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a new list from WalletHub, Ann Arbor is the second best college town in the country and the best of all the small cities.

WalletHub said they compared more than 400 U.S. cities, and the home of the University of Michigan came in at No. 2.

Meanwhile, Spartan Country wasn’t getting the same amount of respect.

WalletHub ranked East Lansing as No. 142 on the list of best college towns.

Among the small cities that are home to colleges, East Lansing was No. 59.

Here’s where some other Michigan schools were ranked:

Grand Rapids: 189

Kalamazoo : 223

Mt. Pleasant: 280

Ypsilanti: 300

Lansing: 384

Flint: 415

The rankings took into consideration 32 different factors and looked at things such as cost of living, quality of education, crime rate, and more.

Coming in at the top was Austin, Texas, which is of course home to the University of Texas at Austin.