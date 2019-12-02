Closings
Ann Arbor weighs plans for tallest new building in decades

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Construction of Ann Arbor’s tallest new building in a half-century could begin soon if city council members approve the project.

The 19-story, mixed-use high-rise would sit behind Ann Arbor’s historic Michigan Theater and include 240 apartments that would be marketed to a mix of University of Michigan students and working professionals.

The Ann Arbor News reports that city council members will hold a public hearing Monday and decide whether to approve the project.

The building would exceed downtown Ann Arbor’s 180-foot height limit by 28 feet through the developers’ use of a zoning option that allows extra floor area in exchange for affordable housing.

If it’s approved, the building would become downtown Ann Arbor’s tallest high-rise since the 18-story University Towers and 26-story Tower Plaza were built in the 1960s.

