Annual Softball in the Dome raises funds for Special Olympics Area 36

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Knights of Columbus held their annual fundraiser for Special Olympics this weekend.

It was the annual Softball in the Dome tournament. 18 Teams of men and women from the U.P., Downstate, and Wisconsin gathered at the Superior Dome to compete.

The Knights of Columbus has been supporting Special Olympics for more than 40 years.

“Special Olympics in Area 36 which encompasses the Copper Country through Baraga into Alger County,” said Charles Crotty, Tournament Director. “Right along the lakeshore which is a big area.”

Winning teams won cash prizes, the Cognition Brewing Company ladies team was one of them. With their $500 earnings, they gave it right back to Special Olympics Area 36.

If you missed this fundraiser, there’s another way you can support Special Olympics. Saturday, February 15 will be the first-ever Polar Plunge in Munising. It will be at East Channel Brewing Company. Registration beings at 11:00 a.m and the plunge will begin at noon. For more information on that plunge, click here.

Then on Saturday, March 14, there will be another plunge at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn. Registration will start at 9:00 a.m. with plunging to follow at 10:15 a.m. Local 3 is one of the teams taking this plunge on this day. To visit the Local 3 donation page, click here.