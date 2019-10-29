Annual Sonderegger Symposium highlights Native American Culture this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– On Friday November 1, the Center for Upper Peninsula Studies and the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at Northern Michigan University will be presenting the annual Sonderegger Symposium.

This year, the theme for the symposium will be, “Anishinaabek: East, South, West, North.” This interdisciplinary symposium will focus on many aspects of Anishinaabek life, both past and present, including traditions, faith, history, environment, foodways, economics, governance and many other potential subjects.

Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

