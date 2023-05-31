GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Cares Coalition teamed up with Gwinn Athletics on Wednesday for an annual event called “Sticker Shock.”

Teen volunteers placed stickers on the outside of alcohol packaging at Larry’s Family Foods in Gwinn, reminding consumers not to supply alcohol to minors.

Ashly Gleason, coordinator for The Marquette County Cares Coalition, said this kind of awareness is especially important around this time of year.

“This is a really relevant reminder around graduation season, where we’re seeing an uptick in underage consumption of alcohol products,” said Gleason.

Gleason said it’s a welcome reminder that even first time offenders can endure very real consequences.

Gleason said each year they try to choose a different community grocery partner, school and police representation for the event.