Anonymous donor purchases signs honoring graduating seniors at North Central High School

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – Graduation season is usually a time meant for a celebration of one’s accomplishments with friends, family, and classmates. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation ceremonies and parties are having to either be postponed or even canceled.

However, North Central High School’s graduating seniors are still being celebrated with special signs. An anonymous donor has purchased signs made by Memories Studios. All 19 seniors have their individual signs with their senior photos printed on them alongside the words “Celebrating Our Senior” and “Class of 2020”. The signs are showcased in front of the school.

“I just want to say good luck to all those seniors, and any senior out there, who’s feeling like they’re missing a part in their life. We will find a new normal and we will pick up the pieces and we will be stronger because of it. I think it’s important that they recognize that they will be stronger because of this challenge they’ve had to face,” said Jennifer Eichmeier, superintendent/elementary school principal at North Central Area Schools.

North Central High School’s graduation has been postponed, and Eichmeier said it is hoped to take place sometime in July.

Local 3 would like to congratulate the graduating class of 2020!