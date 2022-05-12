(WFRV) – A dog in western Wisconsin was abandoned on the side of the road, and after the owner was identified, information was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about a small dog that was abandoned and later adopted. Officials say the small dog was left in a wire kennel at the intersection of County N and Teter Road on May 9.

On May 11, authorities said the owner of the dog was identified and the investigation is getting referred to the District Attorney’s Office for charges.

Photo courtesy of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Officials wanted to remind anyone who is in a position where it is necessary to surrender an animal that the Rivers and Bluffs Animal Shelter is available.

Abandonment is never the answer, and carries with a fine of $500-$1,000. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

The dog was reportedly adopted into a loving family. There was no information on if the owner will face charges. Crawford County is just over an hour and forty-five minutes west of Madison.

A dog in Green Bay was recently found tied to a fire hydrant and is soon to be up for adoption.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.