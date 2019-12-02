Closings
There are currently 43 active closings. Click for more details.

Antique snowmobiles to cross Mackinac Bridge

News
Posted: / Updated:
Clean_Snowmobile_Challenge_0_20180306233056

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — More than 100 antique snowmobiles are expected to cross the Mackinac Bridge as part of the fourth annual Snowmobile the Mac.

MLive.com reports the event will be held Dec. 14. Snowmobiles will cross the bridge from Mackinaw City in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to St. Ignace in the Upper Peninsula.

The St. Ignace Chamber of Commerce says the event started in 2016 with 38 antique snowmobiles.

Snowmobiles must be at least 25 years old and have wheel kits to keep their treads off the bridge pavement. Operators must register their snowmobiles in advance and gather the day of the event in the Colonial Michilimackinac parking lot in Mackinaw City.

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

NMU Lighting Up The Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Lighting Up The Holidays"

Local 3 Friday Forecast 11/29/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local 3 Friday Forecast 11/29/19"

Sights and Sounds: Ishpeming Christmas Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sights and Sounds: Ishpeming Christmas Parade"

Exposure Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exposure Therapy"

Precious Metals 11-29-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 11-29-2019"

Stocks 11-29-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 11-29-2019"