Anytime Fitness of Harvey holds community outdoor training, preparing to reopen facility

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Anytime Fitness of Harvey is one of the gyms preparing to reopen after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that beginning on June 10, gyms in the Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan can reopen their indoor facilities. However, facilities are required to subject to safety protocols and procedures.

Jamie Thayer, the owner of Anytime Fitness of Harvey, said she and her staff have been working hard to make it a safe and clean environment for members.

“I am confident that the measures we have put in place at the gym, with sanitizing, we have air purifiers, extra wipes. The place has been redone top to bottom. I’m really confident that with social distancing, we’ll be able to provide a safe workout environment.”

Some gym-goers expressed their excitement about the reopening of fitness centers.

“Oh my goodness, I can’t even explain how excited I am. I have needed this, I’ve missed it for the last three, almost four months. It’s going to feel good to be moving again,” said Jennifer Claus, Anytime Fitness of Harvey gym member.

Tara Klaker, a group training participant, said, “I am so excited. I’m beyond excited, I can’t even find the words to describe.”

The gym held its first community outdoor group training Monday. Thayer calls it “Social Fitnessing.”

“It’s our chance to invite the community in, to come meet our team, get a good workout in. I feel like we’ve all been through a tremendous amount these last three months. This is a chance to come together as a community outdoors, social distancing, very safe but getting a good workout in.”

A couple more outdoor group training classes will be held this week. They are open to everyone and are by donation. Thayer wants to remind members to socially distant while at the group workouts and to wear a mask if you’re more comfortable wearing one. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be provided.

Anytime Fitness of Harvey will open midnight on June 10 to gym members only.

For more information on the community outdoor group training, you can click here.