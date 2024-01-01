HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) — It is a new year, and time to fulfill those New Year’s resolutions. Now, staff at the Anytime Fitness in Harvey say they are there to help you reach your fitness-related goals.

“We want people to feel less intimidated to want to come to our club, and an easy way that’s not the craziness commitment, it’s not like they have to bite off more than they can chew,” said Ben Larsen, club manager and personal trainer. “It is something they can get comfortable with our club.”

They started their special New Year’s promotions starting Jan. 1, but they say the offer won’t stand forever.

“The event is really cool for members that are already here, and we do stuff like this all the time for our members,” said Larsen. “Coming in it can be really intimidating, and with that people can come in and grab snacks and drinks. We are also doing raffles, and prizes.”

Anytime Fitness of Harvey finds the importance of community to be one of the main focuses for their gym. They are dedicated to helping others stick to their New Year’s resolutions in a fun and supportive environment.

“You know, you can go to any gym and find equipment and get a workout anywhere but what is priceless is the community,” said Larsen. “You can do a million of things with a dumbbell, you can do a million of things with a barbell but when you get to talk to the members and ask what they like to do with it, the community is just so strong. It is a place you look forward to coming aside from the workout because you get to see some faces you really enjoy.”

For more information, click here.