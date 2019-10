HARVEY, Mich, (WJMN)- Anytime Fitness of Harvey is holding their annual ‘Party of Pink’ on Thursday.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and proceeds benefit Cancer Care of Marquette County.

The day will feature Cardio 4 the Cure where they will donate 25 cents a mile for every mile logged on the cardio equipment, bucket raffles and snacks.

Jamie Thayer, owner of Anytime Fitness of Harvey spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the fundraiser.

For more information, click here.